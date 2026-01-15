Actress Saumya Tandon faced trouble casting her vote in the Maharashtra municipal elections as her name was missing from the voter list at two polling booths, sending her to multiple locations despite checking details online.

'Dhurandhar' fame actor Saumya Tandon faced trouble while trying to cast her vote during the Maharashtra municipal elections. Despite checking her details online, she had to visit more than one polling booth as her name was missing from the voter list at two places.

Actress Recounts Voting Ordeal

While speaking to ANI, Saumya spoke about how the confusion started when she checked her booth details online and followed the instructions given there. She said she was directed to different locations despite taking screenshots and confirming details online. The actress said, "I actually went out to vote, and I checked online. There was a booth at the bottom of my house where people were sitting to help me, to tell me about the booth or the place. They told me that I had to come to this location. I took a screenshot online, but when I came here, they are now sending me to some other location because they are saying that your location is showing somewhere else online."

"Earlier, when I checked online today, they told me to go to Dalmia College. So now I don't know why this confusion is there. When I reached here after checking my name online, they told me that I have to go to some other location," Saumya added.

'This is my right, and this is my duty'

Adding that she didn't want to give up, she said with a smile, "Yes, of course. I want to vote. This is my right, and this is my duty. So I have to vote. I have to vote."

"I didn't go to the shoot today to vote b g. So I want to vote, but let's see if my name is there or not," she added.

Maharashtra Municipal Polls Underway

Polling is being held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. The elections are taking place after an active campaign and are crucial for major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote. A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards.

Polling started at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, and will continue until 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, January 16. (ANI)