Hindustan Times quoted a production team member as saying that the word 'van' here meant regular cars, not fancy vans. These vans were used for the film's Thailand shoot, where such vehicles are used to transport crew members. The source said, "The vans mentioned in the film's end credits were from the Bangkok shoot of Dhurandhar, which had a long shooting schedule. One van and two cars (Thai vans) were used to transport Ranveer Singh, his staff, luggage, etc. to different locations." The Bangkok shoot involved outdoor shoots, multiple locations, and scenes with constant traffic across the city, which necessitated such vans.

Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, were shot simultaneously and initially intended to be a single film, but were later split into two parts due to the sheer size of the film. According to sources, Ranveer's hectic schedule and changes in his physique required his own staff on set.

"Even in the teaser, you'll see the two characters and Ranveer's drastic transformation. He lost 15 kilos, gained 25 kilos, and shot for 12-14 hours a day in a matter of months. Usually, actors, sometimes requiring drastic body transformations, require a gym or a personal chef on set, or both, to achieve the magic within the given timeframe. The source clarified that the actor wasn't given anything 'additional', but only what was necessary for the shoot and his work.

About Dhurandhar

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy who disguises himself as a Baloch man named Hamza to infiltrate Lyari's gang and break their ties with terrorist organizations. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.

Ranveer is currently awaiting the release of Dhurandhar 2. The film's teaser was released on Monday, giving a glimpse into his character's background. The film will hit theaters on March 19.