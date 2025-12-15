- Home
Director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar earned over Rs 350 crore in 10 days, surpassing Saiyaara to become 2025’s third highest-grossing film. Here’s a look at the top five films of the year.
5. Coolie
Rajinikanth’s latest Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned ₹285.01 crore domestically but underperformed overall. Despite its star power and high expectations, the film was considered a box office flop, managing a total worldwide gross of ₹518 crore.
4. Saiyaara
Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama, made on a ₹45 crore budget, proved a massive success. The film earned ₹329.73 crore domestically and went on to collect a total of ₹570.33 crore worldwide, cementing its status as a major box office blockbuster.
3. Dhurandhar
2. Chhaava
Vicky Kaushal stars in this all-time blockbuster directed by Laxman Utekar. The film earned ₹601.54 crore domestically and achieved a staggering ₹807.91 crore worldwide, solidifying its place as one of the biggest box office successes.
1. Kantara A Legend Chapter 1
Rishab Shetty directed and starred in this all-time Kannada blockbuster, which earned ₹622.36 crore domestically. The film went on to achieve a massive ₹852.24 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time.
