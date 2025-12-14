Dhurandhar to Saiyaara-5 Blockbuster Films of 2025, Earned More Than Rs 400 Cr
In 2025, movies have made a huge mark at the box office in terms of earnings. Especially when we look at the worldwide collection, we find 5 films that have crossed the 400 crore mark.
5. Dhurandhar (Hindi)
Worldwide Collection: Over 436 Crore Rupees
Released on Dec 5, 2025, 'Dhurandhar' joined the 400 crore club in 9 days. This spy action drama stars Ranveer Singh.
4. Coolie (Tamil)
Worldwide Collection: 518 Crore Rupees
This Rajinikanth-starrer action thriller was released on Aug 14, 2025. It took 5 days to join the 400 crore club worldwide. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
3. Saiyaara (Hindi)
Worldwide Collection: 570.33 Crore
Starring Ahan Panday and Anit Padda, this romantic musical drama was released on July 18, 2025. It joined the 400 crore club in 12 days.
2. Chhaava (Hindi)
Worldwide Collection: 807.91 Crore Rupees
This epic historical action drama, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life, stars Vicky Kaushal. It joined the 400 crore club in 9 days.
1. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (Kannada)
Worldwide Collection: 852.23 Crore Rupees
This epic mythology film joined the 400 crore club in just 6 days. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, it was released on Oct 2, 2025.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.