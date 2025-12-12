Dhurandhar to Saiyaara: 8 Indian Films That Crossed Rs 300 Crores in 2025
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has joined the Rs 300-crore club worldwide, achieving the milestone in just seven days. It becomes the eighth Indian film of 2025 to reach this box-office landmark.
8. Dhurandhar (Hindi)
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹313.75 crore (in 7 days)
Director: Aditya Dhar
Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun
Genre: Spy Action Thriller
7. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (Kannada)
Release Date: October 2, 2025
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹852.21 crore (Joined 300 crore club in 4 days.)
Director: Rishab Shetty
Star Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad
Genre: Epic Mythological Action Drama
6. Loka: Chapter 1: Chandra (Malayalam)
Release Date: August 28, 2025
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹303.86 crore (Joined 300 crore club in 40 days.)
Director: Dominic Arun
Star Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar
Genre: Superhero Film
5. Coolie (Tamil)
Release Date: August 14, 2025
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹518 crore (Joined 300 crore club in 3 days.)
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj
Genre: Action Thriller
4. War 2 (Hindi)
Release Date: August 14, 2025
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹364.35 crore (Joined 300 crore club in 7 days.)
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor
Genre: Spy Action Thriller
3. Mahavatar Narasimha (Multilingual)
Release Date: July 25, 2025
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹326.82 crore (Joined 300 crore club in 32 days.)
Director: Ashwin Kumar
Star Cast: NA
Genre: Epic Mythological Drama
2. Saiyaara (Hindi)
Release Date: July 18, 2025
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹570.33 crore (Joined 300 crore club in 9 days.)
Director: Mohit Suri
Star Cast: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda
Genre: Musical Romantic Drama
1. Chhava (Hindi)
Release Date: February 14, 2025
Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹807.91 crore (Joined 300 crore club in 7 days.)
Director: Laxman Utekar
Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna
Genre: Epic Historical Action Drama
