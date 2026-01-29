Fresh discussions on social media and fan forums suggest that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 may be unveiled on January 31, 2026. While the makers have not issued an official confirmation yet, insider chatter indicates that the promotional strategy is being locked in for a grand teaser drop ahead of the film’s March theatrical release. The early excitement mirrors the massive hype generated by the first film’s promotional rollout, making fans hopeful for an equally powerful teaser launch this time.