Dhurandhar’s box office performance on Day 54 once again proves the film’s exceptional staying power. On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the film earned around ₹0.75 crore in India. As expected, collections dropped nearly 50 percent from Monday’s Republic Day holiday figures, a normal trend for weekday business.

What stands out is that the film is still drawing audiences even in its eighth week in theatres. Recent daily figures reflect a steady run despite the arrival of Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which has captured major screens and audience attention.

Recent earnings snapshot:

Day 50: ₹0.60 crore

Day 51: ₹1.10 crore

Day 52: ₹1.50 crore

Day 53: ₹1.55 crore

Day 54: ₹0.75 crore

For a film nearing two months in cinemas, these numbers highlight rare box office endurance.