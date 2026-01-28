- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 54: Ranveer Singh Starrer Continues Steady Run Before OTT Release
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 54: Ranveer Singh Starrer Continues Steady Run Before OTT Release
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 54: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary box office journey. Even after nearly two months in cinemas, strong new competition, spy thriller remains crowd-puller
DAY 54 COLLECTION SHOWS STRONG HOLD IN WEEK EIGHT
Dhurandhar’s box office performance on Day 54 once again proves the film’s exceptional staying power. On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the film earned around ₹0.75 crore in India. As expected, collections dropped nearly 50 percent from Monday’s Republic Day holiday figures, a normal trend for weekday business.
What stands out is that the film is still drawing audiences even in its eighth week in theatres. Recent daily figures reflect a steady run despite the arrival of Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which has captured major screens and audience attention.
Recent earnings snapshot:
Day 50: ₹0.60 crore
Day 51: ₹1.10 crore
Day 52: ₹1.50 crore
Day 53: ₹1.55 crore
Day 54: ₹0.75 crore
For a film nearing two months in cinemas, these numbers highlight rare box office endurance.
RECORD-BREAKING TOTALS AND HISTORIC INDIA GROSS
After 54 days, Dhurandhar’s India net collection stands close to ₹891.55 crore. Including taxes, the India gross has crossed approximately ₹1,002.80 crore. This makes it the first single-language Hindi film to cross the ₹1000 crore gross mark in India without relying on dubbed versions in other languages.
Overseas markets have contributed an additional ₹296 crore, taking the worldwide total to around ₹1,343 crore. With production costs far lower than its earnings, the film has emerged as one of Bollywood’s most profitable ventures ever.
Ranveer Singh’s performance, Aditya Dhar’s slick direction, and sustained word-of-mouth have turned Dhurandhar into a once-in-a-generation theatrical phenomenon.
OTT RELEASE AND SEQUEL HYPE KEEP MOMENTUM ALIVE
With Dhurandhar set to premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026, many expected theatre collections to crash. However, fans are still choosing the big-screen experience, showing the film’s cultural impact. Trade analysts believe another ₹10–15 crore may still be added before the theatrical run winds down.
Adding to the excitement, the makers have already locked Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge for a March 19, 2026 release. The sequel announcement, made after the film crossed ₹800 crore, has only amplified fan anticipation and franchise potential.
Dhurandhar has now secured its place in Bollywood history — not just as a blockbuster, but as a benchmark for Hindi cinema’s box office future.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.