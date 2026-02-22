Ram Gopal Varma shared his take on the 2026 box office clash between Yash's 'Toxic' and Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar.' He called it a 'brutal clash' of cinema 'cultures,' stating 'Dhurandhar' aims for intelligence while 'Toxic' presumes dumbness.

Ram Gopal Varma, who is often known for his unfiltered opinions and fearless takes on cinema, has shared his thoughts on the big box office clash brewing for 2026. Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' and Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' are set to release in theatres on March 19, and the filmmaker took to his X account to share his thoughts on how he sees the face-off.

RGV's 'Cultures of Cinema' Theory

In his X post, RGV wrote that he feels this face-off should not be seen as North versus South or Bollywood versus Sandalwood but should be seen as a "brutal clash" between two different "cultures" of cinema. "I strongly believe that #Dhuroxic is not about North versus South, not Bollywood versus Sandalwood. It is actually a brutal clash between two CULTURES, not of regions, but of cinema," RGV wrote.

"The principal difference between the two is that #Dhurandhar respects the audience's intelligence, while #Toxic presumes their dumbness. KGF 2 was a LOCAL film that aimed at the DUMBNESS in the MASSES, and Dhurandhar aimed at the INTELLIGENCE in the MASSES," he added.

Take a look at his full post THE #Dhuroxic PARK NO, I am not talking about TWO BIG FILMS #Dhurandhar2 and #Toxic releasing on March 19th. I am actually talking about a NEVER BEFORE SEEN or EXPERIENCED mythical archetype EXPLODING in the GRAND ARENA of INDIAN CINEMAS. It is a BATTLE between DAVID AND GOLIATH… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 22, 2026

Details on the Competing Films

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

On the other hand, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' a sequel starring Ranveer Singh, is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series handling the music. The film will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The release date also falls during Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, adding to the buzz around the clash. (ANI)