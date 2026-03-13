Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Biggest Paid Preview Record, Becomes No.1 Film Across India
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has already created a major buzz before release. The film has broken the paid preview advance booking record of They Call Him OG starring Pawan Kalyan. Here’s how much it has earned so far.
Pawan Kalyan's big record is now broken.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Paid Preview Box Office Collection
The advance bookings for the film's paid preview on March 18 are going on fantastically. According to a report by koimoi.com, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' had already registered a gross collection of around ₹22.3 crore from its advance sales for the paid preview by 4 PM on March 12.
Tremendous Response for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Advance Booking in Mumbai
'Dhurandhar 2' Eyes 'Border 2's Opening Day Record
Now, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has its eyes set on the big opening day collection record. Currently, Sunny Deol starrer 'Border 2' holds the record for the biggest opening of 2026, earning about ₹32.1 crore net in India on its first day. Trade experts believe that if the advance bookings continue at this pace, 'Dhurandhar 2' can easily cross this figure even before its release.
Big Box Office Records Could Be Made on Eid 2026
