1 5 Image Credit : X

Pawan Kalyan's big record is now broken.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has shattered the record for the biggest paid preview collection in Indian cinema, even before its official release. This record was earlier held by Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG', which had earned about ₹21 crore net from its paid previews. Now, Ranveer Singh's movie has crossed this figure just on the strength of its advance sales.