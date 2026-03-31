Dhurandhar 2 Sees First Dip After ₹1392 Crore Run, Still Unstoppable at Box Office
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its dream box office run, but the film has now seen its first dip after days of dominance. Despite the slowdown, the spy thriller remains a massive global success
First slowdown after a historic run
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has finally experienced its first noticeable dip after an extraordinary 11-day streak at the box office. On day 12, the film earned Rs 25 crore in India, taking its net domestic total to Rs 872 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1042 crore.
While the drop has sparked conversation, it is important to note that most films slow down much earlier. Even with this dip, the film’s pace remains far ahead of industry norms. Globally, it has now amassed Rs 1392 crore, cementing its position among the biggest Indian blockbusters ever.
Still dominating the box office race
Despite the slight slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 continues to outperform the majority of Bollywood releases. With Rs 872 crore net in India, it currently stands behind only two giants — Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 — in domestic earnings.
The film’s second weekend alone brought in over Rs 170 crore, a figure many films struggle to achieve even during their opening weekends.
Internationally, the performance is equally impressive. After a $7 million opening, the film crossed $22 million in its first weekend overseas and has now reached approximately $38 million. Notably, it has surpassed Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America.
Bigger milestones in sight
With Rs 1392 crore already in its kitty, Dhurandhar 2 is now eyeing the all-time global box office leaders like Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.
The film’s strong ensemble cast — including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi — has added to its mass appeal.
Released on March 19, the sequel builds on the massive success of its predecessor, which had already crossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide. With sustained momentum, the film is now firmly in the race to rewrite box office history.
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