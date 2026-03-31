Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has finally experienced its first noticeable dip after an extraordinary 11-day streak at the box office. On day 12, the film earned Rs 25 crore in India, taking its net domestic total to Rs 872 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1042 crore.

While the drop has sparked conversation, it is important to note that most films slow down much earlier. Even with this dip, the film’s pace remains far ahead of industry norms. Globally, it has now amassed Rs 1392 crore, cementing its position among the biggest Indian blockbusters ever.