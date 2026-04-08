'Dhurandhar 2' director Aditya Dhar shared a heartfelt appreciation post for casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Dhar lauded Chhabra for believing in the film's vision and pushing him to think bigger, calling casting a crucial but overlooked aspect.

As 'Dhurandhar 2' continues its strong run at the box office, Aditya Dhar took a moment to appreciate the man behind the faces, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, whose vision and support helped bring the film to life. Dhar took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt note for his "friend" and "well wisher," speaking about the importance of casting in filmmaking.

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Aditya Dhar's Heartfelt Note

In his post, Dhar mentioned how Chhabra believed in the film's vision from the very beginning and helped shape it in many ways. "Here's to Mukesh Chhabra, the man who saw Dhurandhar long before I truly did. There are people who come into a film and do their job and then there are people who quietly reshape the film itself. Mukesh was the latter. From the very first narration, he believed in the scale, the ambition, the sheer possibility of Dhurandhar far more than I did. Where I was cautious, he was fearless," Dhar wrote.

'Mukesh went all guns blazing'

The filmmaker went on to speak about how the casting process was not easy due to the large number of characters, but it was Chhabra and his team who went "all guns blazing" to find the right actors.

Explaining how the casting became a "mission," Dhar wrote, "Where I was thinking within limits, he pushed me to think bigger, not just in numbers, but in depth, in detail, in truth. The casting of this film was never going to be easy. The sheer number of actors, the range of characters, the responsibility of getting every single face right, it was overwhelming. But Mukesh and his team just went all guns blazing."

'The Power of Casting'

Dhar concluded his post by saying that he hopes the film makes people understand the "power of casting," which is often an "overlooked" aspect of filmmaking. "But beyond the craft, what I found in him was something even more rare, a friend, a well-wisher, a brother. Someone who stood by the film with complete faith, even when mine wavered. I truly hope this film makes people realise the power of casting, one of the most crucial, yet often overlooked aspects of filmmaking. It can make a film or break it. And it's unfortunate that our industry still doesn't celebrate casting directors the way it should. This film carries your choices in every single frame Mukesh! Endless gratitude, respect and love for you," Dhar said.

'Dhurandhar 2' Continues Box Office Domination

Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar 2' shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has been performing exceptionally well, smashing records one after another.

Since its release on March 19, the film has received a strong response from moviegoers. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to 'Dhurandhar' and features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)