Actor Tamannaah Bhatia discusses the rise in opportunities for female actors, feeling like she's starting her career over again after 21 years. She also expressed gratitude for the warmth and acceptance she receives from audiences across India.

Tamannaah on Career and New Opportunities

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has offered an insight into the rare opportunities that female actors have lately received in the film industry. In a conversation with ANI, Tamannaah expressed her delight about her upcoming projects and shared, "I'm really excited for all my features to come out one by one. It's very interesting, not many actors and maybe more so female actors, get this sort of an opportunity. It has been like 21 years into my career, and I still feel like I'm starting off all over again."

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The actor also expressed immense delight while reflecting on receiving much acceptance in the South Indian film industry. "There's a sense of freshness, even for me as an actor. And I think even the audience is continuously sort of being so warm towards me and they've really accepted me so, so warmly. Largely because I had so much acceptance in the southern part of India. But the kind of warmth I'm getting from all other parts of India is what is really, really exciting for me and also really humbling. And so I'm just constantly finding ways of how I can sort of give it back," she added.

New Brand Endorsement

Tamannaah Bhatia was present in the national capital on Wednesday for the official launch of 'Oristar' - a new brand by Jayanta Lighting Innovation. Associated as the brand ambassador for Oristar, Tamannaah was joined by Jayanta Group director Manish Gupta and actor Rohit Roy.

Dubbed a modern, technology-driven brand, Oristar promises to offer reliable, energy-efficient, and aesthetically designed fans and electrical appliances for residential, commercial, and industrial use.

On the Work Front

For Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar's 'Vvan'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also features Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is slated to release in theatres on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan this year. The film will debut in theatres on August 28.