Recent reports suggested Arjun Rampal had quietly filmed additional scenes for Dhurandhar 2 at a hidden location. The story spread fast, complete with supposed dates and shoot details. However, a source closely associated with the production has dismissed the claim outright. According to the insider, no extra shooting took place and the film’s final cut has long been completed. The content is fully edited, locked, and ready for release — putting an end to the reshoot narrative.