Dhurandhar 2 Locked for Release, Insider Shuts Down Fake Reports
Dhurandhar 2 has become a rumour magnet ahead of its release. From alleged secret shoots to surprise character crossovers, speculation has flooded headlines. An insider now reveals the truth behind the noise
Arjun Rampal ‘Secret Shoot’ Claim Officially Denied
Recent reports suggested Arjun Rampal had quietly filmed additional scenes for Dhurandhar 2 at a hidden location. The story spread fast, complete with supposed dates and shoot details. However, a source closely associated with the production has dismissed the claim outright. According to the insider, no extra shooting took place and the film’s final cut has long been completed. The content is fully edited, locked, and ready for release — putting an end to the reshoot narrative.
Fake Crossover Buzz Adds to the Speculation Storm
This is not the first time Dhurandhar 2 has faced imaginative reporting. Earlier rumours claimed Vicky Kaushal would reprise his Uri character in a surprise crossover. While fans were intrigued, sources quickly clarified that no such appearance exists. The sequel remains firmly within its own storyline, with no external character additions. These repeated fabrications highlight how unchecked curiosity has turned into fictional insider news.
Why Dhurandhar 2 Keeps Attracting Rumours
Trade observers believe the film’s quiet promotional strategy has unintentionally created space for speculation. With limited official updates, self-proclaimed insiders have filled the gap with attention-grabbing claims. However, the production team remains confident and unaffected. Post-production is complete, marketing plans are finalized, and the release date is unchanged. As one source summed up — the film is finished, locked, and ready to speak for itself on the big screen.
