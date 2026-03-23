- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 Controversy: Plea in High Court Seeks to Stall Film's Release During Elections
Dhurandhar 2 Controversy: Plea in High Court Seeks to Stall Film's Release During Elections
Just as Tamil Nadu is in the middle of its election season, the movie 'Dhurandhar 2' has run into some serious trouble. A petition has been filed in the High Court to stop its release, raising concerns about its political content.
15
Image Credit : X
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2
A new controversy is brewing around the film 'Dhurandhar 2' right when Tamil Nadu's election code of conduct is active. A petition in the Chennai High Court wants to stop the movie's release, claiming it has politically biased content.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : X
Dhurandhar 2 Controversy
Lawyer Sheela filed the petition, arguing the film could influence voters during the elections. She claims its content might push a specific political agenda. The Chief Justice bench heard the urgent plea and asked her to file a formal petition. The court said the case will be heard after that.
35
Image Credit : instagram
Dhurandhar 2
'Dhurandhar 2' is a political thriller. The first part reportedly focused on social and political crimes. Now, sources say the sequel will have even sharper political commentary and will be about conspiracies behind the scenes of power.
45
Image Credit : X
Dhurandhar 2 Collections
The movie apparently shows powerful political characters, election scenes, and power games. This is why people see it as more than just a film—it's seen as a political statement. Generally, there's a demand to avoid releasing such films during elections, as they could influence voters and break election rules.
55
Image Credit : X
Dhurandhar 2 Controversy:
So, the big question is: will these allegations delay the release of 'Dhurandhar 2'? Both the film industry and political circles are now keenly watching to see what happens next with the court case and if the movie will hit theatres on time.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos