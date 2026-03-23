'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' made history with a Rs 761 crore global opening, becoming India's biggest blockbuster. The Aditya Dhar film, backed by Jio Studios, shattered records with its massive collections in India and international markets.

In a historic moment for Indian cinema, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has stormed the global box office with an unprecedented Rs 761 crore worldwide opening weekend, officially becoming the biggest Indian blockbuster of all time. Backed by Jio Studios, the Aditya Dhar directorial has shattered records across India and international markets, setting new benchmarks for scale, reach, and audience response.

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Record-Shattering Box Office Performance

From the outset, Jio Studios positioned 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as a landmark cinematic event. Driven by massive advance bookings and extraordinary demand, the film delivered the highest collections ever recorded across every single day of its opening weekend.

The four-day extended opening weekend began with a powerful Rs 145 crore India nett on paid previews and Thursday, complemented by Rs 52 crore overseas. Momentum continued with Rs 83 crore on Friday, Rs 117 crore on Saturday, and Rs 121 crore on Sunday in India. Overseas collections remained equally robust, contributing Rs 46 crore, Rs 58 crore, and Rs 56 crore across the same period. This brings the total to Rs 466 crore India nett, Rs 550 crore India gross, and Rs 211 crore overseas, culminating in the staggering Rs 761 crore global gross.

New All-Time Records

This remarkable feat builds on the legacy of 'Dhurandhar', previously the biggest global Hindi blockbuster, with the sequel pushing the franchise to unprecedented heights. The film has achieved multiple all-time records, including the highest advance sales, highest paid previews, and the fastest film to cross Rs 300 crore domestically. It also recorded the most tickets sold on its first Saturday and the highest tickets sold per hour on BookMyShow, reflecting unparalleled audience engagement.

Dominant International Debut

Internationally, the film's performance has been equally dominant. 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' registered the highest overseas opening weekend ever for an Indian film, earning approximately Rs 210 crore (USD 22.7 million), as per the data shared by JioStudios. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

It also delivered the highest single-day overseas collection of USD 6.2 million on Saturday. The film ranked number two across major global markets and secured the top position in several secondary markets, according to Comscore.

Expansive Global Release Strategy

A key factor behind this success is the film's expansive global rollout. With a release spanning approximately 2,200 cinemas and 3,000 screens internationally (excluding the Gulf), the film reached audiences in both established and emerging territories. Notably, it premiered in non-traditional markets such as Uruguay, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Chile, Mexico, and Cyprus.

Film Fraternity Lauds Historic Success

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the latest instalment in the franchise, was released in theatres on March 19. After its release, the film has garnered praise from members of the film fraternity, including SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher and others.

Kangana Ranaut lauded Dhar's achievement, calling him a "superstar filmmaker" and emphasising his growing influence. She noted that in global cinema, directors such as Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan are often regarded as central creative forces, suggesting Dhar's success could inspire emerging filmmakers.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli praised the project for "hitting it out of the park," while Rakesh Roshan credited it with ushering in "a new era of filmmaking". Actors including Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun also expressed their admiration.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, among others. (ANI)