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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 6: Storms Past Rs 900 Crore, Sets New Benchmark Nationwide
Dhurandhar The Revenge continues its strong box office run on Day 6, performing well across languages. The Aditya Dhar directorial maintains steady collections, attracting audiences nationwide and sustaining its impressive momentum.
Dhurandhar 2's smashing Day 6 earnings
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' collected a solid ₹55.10 crore on its sixth day, which was its first Tuesday. The Hindi version alone brought in ₹52 crore. The film is getting great word-of-mouth publicity, which is helping its collections even on weekdays.
So, what's the total collection of Dhurandhar 2 so far?
In just 6 days, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' has raked in a net collection of about ₹574.22 crore in India. Its Hindi version has earned over ₹555 crore, with the rest coming from its other four language versions. It's worth noting that ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ is Ranveer Singh's first pan-India film, released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Baahubali 2 and Gadar 2 records broken
The box office run of 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' is so strong that on its sixth day, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Prabhas's 'Baahubali 2', Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in the Hindi belt.
'Dhurandhar The Revenge' becomes the 7th highest-grossing Hindi film
'Dhurandhar The Revenge' has entered the all-time top 10 list, becoming the 7th highest-grossing Hindi film on its sixth day. Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' is at the sixth spot with a lifetime collection of ₹556.36 crore. By Wednesday, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ is expected to beat the lifetime collection of ‘Animal’ as well.
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films
- Dhurandhar (2025): ₹895.96 crore
- Pushpa 2 - The Rule (2024): ₹830.10 crore (Hindi version only)
- Jawan (2023): ₹643.87 crore
- Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank (2024): ₹627.02 crore
- Chhava (2025): ₹600.10 crore
- Animal (2023): ₹556.36 crore
- Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026): ₹555 crore (Estimated Hindi version only)
- Pathaan (2023): ₹543.05 crore
- Gadar 2 - The Katha Continues (2023): ₹525.45 crore
- Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion (2017): ₹510.99 crore
Dhurandhar 2's collection crosses ₹900 crore worldwide
'Dhurandhar 2' has grossed approximately ₹917 crore at the worldwide box office. From this, the film's gross collection in India is about ₹685.76 crore, while it has minted around ₹231.57 crore from overseas markets.
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