In just 6 days, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' has raked in a net collection of about ₹574.22 crore in India. Its Hindi version has earned over ₹555 crore, with the rest coming from its other four language versions. It's worth noting that ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ is Ranveer Singh's first pan-India film, released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.