By Friday, the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' had collected about ₹333.39 crore at the worldwide box office. The overseas numbers for Day 3 are still awaited. But even if we only include the India earnings, the film has already made over ₹446 crore. It is expected that once the overseas figures come in, the film could be close to the ₹500 crore mark worldwide on its third day itself.