- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh’s Film Smashes Records, Enters ₹400 Crore Club
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh’s Film Smashes Records, Enters ₹400 Crore Club
Dhurandhar The Revenge to shatter box office records with each passing day, delivering its biggest surge on Day 3. The film is dominating globally and racing at speed towards the massive ₹500 crore milestone.
Dhurandhar 2 Day 3 Box Office Report
Trade tracking website sacnilk.com reports that 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' earned about ₹113 crore on its first Saturday. With this, it has become the first Hindi film to make over ₹100 crore in a single day.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is earning the most in the Hindi belt
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is earning the most from the Hindi belt, with its Telugu version coming in second. On its third day, the first Saturday, the Hindi version collected ₹105 crore, the Telugu version ₹5 crore, and the Tamil version ₹2.95 crore. The film's Malayalam and Kannada versions earned ₹4 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively on Saturday.
Dhurandhar 2 is earning more than double its first part
Looking at the three-day record, 'Dhurandhar 2' is earning more than double its prequel, 'Dhurandhar'. The first film, released on December 5, 2025, had earned about ₹33.60 crore on Day 1 (Friday), ₹38.40 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), and ₹51.60 crore on Day 3 (Sunday). This brought its first weekend total to ₹123.6 crore.
How much has Dhurandhar The Revenge earned in three days
This spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, has earned around ₹296.27 crore in its first three days (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday). If we add the Wednesday premiere collections of ₹43 crore, the total figure crosses ₹339 crore.
How much has 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' earned worldwide?
By Friday, the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' had collected about ₹333.39 crore at the worldwide box office. The overseas numbers for Day 3 are still awaited. But even if we only include the India earnings, the film has already made over ₹446 crore. It is expected that once the overseas figures come in, the film could be close to the ₹500 crore mark worldwide on its third day itself.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.