Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' might be smashing all box office records, but there's one actress who has heavily criticised the movie. She has called the film weak and even advised audiences not to go to the theatres.

Ramya Slams Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar 2' is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. By earning over ₹100 crore on its first day, it has become Bollywood's biggest opener. From critics to the general public, everyone is praising 'Dhurandhar 2', but there's one actress who has not only called the movie 'rubbish' but has also made fun of Ranveer Singh's acting.

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Who is the actress who mocked Dhurandhar 2?

The actress who made fun of 'Dhurandhar 2' is Ramya (also known as Divya Spandana). Ramya, a former Lok Sabha MP, producer, and Kannada actress, watched the film after its release on March 19. She then shared a long post on the social media platform X, where she sharply criticised the film and Ranveer Singh.

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Advised audiences to avoid theatres

Ramya wrote, "It’s like reading a textbook of the most boring subject with never-ending chapters and at some point, your brain just gives up and starts laughing out of sheer despair..." She added, "If you really want to watch it, do yourself a favour. Don't waste your time or money in the theatre. This is totally the kind of content where you 'pause, check your phone, and question your life decisions'. It's best to watch it on a streaming platform, where you can escape with just one click."

A dig at Ranveer Singh's performance

Ramya also took a funny dig at Ranveer Singh's acting in the film. She wrote, “People are saying that Ranveer carried the film on his shoulders, but all I could see throughout the film was his hair.” She added that in the first part, his hair had a distinct identity, but this time it just seemed to be blocking the scene. She even joked that Ranveer Singh's hair should be nominated for 'Best Supporting Role'.

Questioned direction, dialogue, and editing

Ramya criticised almost every aspect of the film.

She called the direction weak.

She said the dialogues were average.

She also raised questions about the editing and background score.

Raised serious questions about the film's logic

According to Ramya, many scenes in the film are beyond logic. Giving an example, she said that a character, even after having both legs cut off and being doused in kerosene, delivers dialogues as if he's in a “Ted Talk”. She sarcastically wrote that such a scene deserves a Nobel Prize, not an Oscar. She added that it feels like the film was released in a hurry without much thought.

Objected to violence and use of weapons

Ramya also criticised the excessive violence shown in the film. She called the movie a 'visual handbook of weapons', where even common items like syringes and spanners are used as weapons.

Advice on jingoism and propaganda

Ramya described 'Dhurandhar 2' as a 'huge disappointment' and a 'boring' film. She advised director Aditya Dhar that it's time to move beyond jingoism and propaganda. She also told Ranveer Singh that he is a much better actor than the roles he is choosing in such films.

Who is Ramya, aka Divya Spandana?

Divya Spandana was born on November 29, 1982, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The 43-year-old is professionally known as Ramya. Besides her film career, Ramya has also served as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from the Mandya constituency in Karnataka. She has worked in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films. She is also known as the 'Sandalwood Queen'. Ramya has received two Filmfare Awards, Udaya Awards, and a Karnataka State Film Award. Ramya was last seen in the movie 'Rakt Kashmir', released in January 2026, where she played the character of Nandini.