Dhoom Dhaam Twitter REVIEW: Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi's film sparks mixed reactions; Check

Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, has officially hit Netflix today, marking a highly anticipated release. This romantic comedy has been the talk of the town, especially since it’s Yami’s first project after becoming a mother. Fans were eager to see her return to the screen.

The movie's trailer had already piqued interest, though some found it a bit confusing. Despite that, the strong performances of Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, known for their recent hits, raised expectations for the film. Now that it’s available for streaming, viewers have begun sharing their thoughts on social media.

While the film has received a range of feedback, reactions have been mixed. Some viewers are disappointed and have labeled it as a bad film, while others have found it enjoyable, calling it a decent entertainer. The varying opinions suggest that it may appeal differently to individual tastes.

Directed by Rishabh Seth and produced by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar, Dhoom Dhaam is Netflix's first major release of the year. Despite the mixed reviews, the streaming platform has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects that are expected to generate more buzz in the coming months.

