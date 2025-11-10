Fans Pray for Dharmendra’s Recovery as His Upcoming 3 Films Await Release
Dharmendra's Upcoming Films: Bollywood's He-Man, Dharmendra, is currently on a ventilator. He was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be seen in several upcoming films in the future. So, let's take a look at the complete list.
Dharmendra admitted to the hospital
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra's condition is critical. According to media reports, he is currently on a ventilator at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Fans and celebs are praying for his speedy recovery.
List of Dharmendra's upcoming films
Dharmendra has worked in many superhit films in his career. He was last seen in Shahid Kapoor's 2024 film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. So, let's find out which other upcoming films Dharmendra will appear in.
Ikkis
'Ikkis' is a war drama film directed by Sriram Raghavan. Along with Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra will also be seen in an important role. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2025.
Apne 2
The sequel to 'Apne', in which Dharmendra will reunite with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. This film was scheduled for a 2025 release.
Maine Pyar Kiya Phir Se
According to media reports, Dharmendra will be seen working with Arbaaz Khan again in 'Maine Pyar Kiya Phir Se'. However, it has not been revealed when this film will be released.