Veteran actress Hema Malini has finally addressed growing concerns over Dharmendra's health after news broke about the legendary actor being placed on a ventilator. Clarifying to put all rumors to rest, Hema Malini stated Dharmendra is on the mend, while the family remains optimistic about his steady improvement.

Hema Malini Shares Update on Husband Dharmendra’s Health

With all sorts of Pickrew from Dharmendra's social media engagement being circulated on the web, and strong unverified statements addressing his supposedly rapid health deterioration, in comes Hema Malini to clear the air. "There's nothing to worry about. Dharamji is doing fine and under proper medical supervision.

We are hoping he recovers completely very soon" said Hema Malini, while appreciating the prayers and concern for Dharmendra that came from so many people.

She also appealed to fans and media to not unsettle people with such kinds of false reports: People should not believe in rumours. He's strong and in good spirits. The doctors are taking great care of him, she assured.

Fans Express Relief

The update given by Hema Malini gave much-needed solace to fans all over the nation. Many poured on social media to express love, prayers, and get-well-soon messages for the Sholay star, who, even at 89, has a special place in Indian cinema. So have several film colleagues and well-wishers of Dharmendra, who gave him their best wishes for his recovery.

A Legacy That Inspires Generations

"He-Man" Dharmendra has ruled the Indian film industry for more than sixty years, making his legendary mark filmmaking classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Anupama, and Phool Aur Patthar. In spite of the fact that he is aged, he still keeps in touch with his fans through social media, where he often shares nostalgic moments as well as positive messages.