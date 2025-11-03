5 Actresses Who Romanced Both Dharmendra and Sunny Deol Onscreen; Check Here
Dharmendra’s upcoming film Ikkis has brought him back into the spotlight, while Sunny Deol continues to make headlines with his new projects. Interestingly, several heroines have romanced both father and son on screen.
Sunny Deol and Dharmendra
Sunny Deol and Dharmendra, both legendary stars of Indian cinema, have shared the screen with some of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses. Interestingly, a few leading ladies have romanced both the father and the son in different films over the years.
Amrita Singh
Amrita Singh is among the rare actresses to have worked with both Sunny Deol and Dharmendra. She shared sizzling chemistry with Sunny in Betaab and later appeared alongside Dharmendra in Sachai Ki Taqat, showcasing her versatility and charm across generations.
Dimple Kapadia
Dimple Kapadia shared a memorable on-screen pairing with Sunny Deol in hits like Arjun, Manzil-Manzil, Narsimha, Aag Ka Gola, and Gunaah. She also worked with Dharmendra in Insaniyat Ke Dushman and Batwara, proving her timeless appeal across eras.
Jaya Prada
Jaya Prada shared the screen with Sunny Deol in Veerta and Zabardast, creating memorable on-screen chemistry. She also starred opposite Dharmendra in films like Maidan-E-Jung, Kundan, Ganga Tere Desh Mein, and Elaan-E-Jung, showcasing her versatile acting charm.
Poonam Dhillon
Poonam Dhillon shared the screen with Sunny Deol in Sohni Mahiwal, Savere Wali Gaadi, and Samundar, charming audiences with her performances. She also starred opposite Dharmendra in Sone Pe Suhaaga, adding another memorable collaboration to her filmography.
Sridevi
Sridevi shared sizzling chemistry with Sunny Deol in ChaalBaaz, Ram-Avtar, and Nigahen. She also starred alongside Dharmendra in Nakaabandi and Jaani Dost, proving her timeless charm and versatility across generations of Bollywood.