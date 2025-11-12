Image Credit : Facebook

Dharmendra also has a daughter-in-law who is more popular than both Pooja and Tanya. We're talking about Deepti Bhatnagar, wife of Randeep Arya, who is the son of Dharmendra's brother, Veerendra. Randeep himself has been an actor, having worked in films like 'Devdoot' (2005), 'Qaidi' (2002), and 'Dulla Bhatti' (1998). Randeep and Deepti have two sons.