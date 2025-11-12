- Home
Dharmendra has been discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and reports suggest his treatment will now continue at home. Speaking of Dharmendra's family, it's not just his sons, but his daughters-in-law are also professionals
Sunny Deol's wife's real name
People know Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol's wife as Pooja Deol, but her real name is Lynda Mahal. She has ties to British royalty. Her father, Dev Krishna Mahal, was of Indian origin and lived in London, while her mother, June Sarah Mahal, is British. Sunny and Pooja have two sons.
What does Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol do?
Sunny Deol's wife, Pooja Deol, worked as a secretary for companies like Tudor Holdings Ltd. She made a special appearance in the 1996 film 'Himmat' and wrote the story for 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' (2013).
What is Bobby Deol's wife's name?
Dharmendra's younger son Bobby Deol's wife is Tanya Ahuja. It's said they first met at an Italian cafe in Mumbai, and Bobby fell for her at first sight. They got married in 1996 and are now parents to two children.
What does Bobby Deol's wife Tanya Deol do?
Bobby Deol's wife, Tanya Deol, is an interior designer. Her father, Devendra Ahuja, was a successful businessman and banker. Reportedly, Tanya inherited a property worth 300 crores from her father. Despite this, she decided to make her own name for herself.
Dharmendra's most popular daughter-in-law
Dharmendra also has a daughter-in-law who is more popular than both Pooja and Tanya. We're talking about Deepti Bhatnagar, wife of Randeep Arya, who is the son of Dharmendra's brother, Veerendra. Randeep himself has been an actor, having worked in films like 'Devdoot' (2005), 'Qaidi' (2002), and 'Dulla Bhatti' (1998). Randeep and Deepti have two sons.
What does Dharmendra's daughter-in-law Deepti Bhatnagar do?
Dharmendra's daughter-in-law Deepti Bhatnagar is an actress and model. She has worked in Hindi and Telugu films. Her popular movies include 'Ram Shastra,' 'Kalia,' 'Kahar,' 'Hum Tum Pe Marte Hain,' 'Mann,' and 'Rok Sako To Rok Lo.' She is known for hosting the religious TV show 'Yatra'.