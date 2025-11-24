Shatrughan Sinha shared an anecdote about his friend, the late Dharmendra. Early in his career, a nervous Sinha asked for advice before filming a song in front of a crowd.

As India mourns the passing of Dharmendra, a treasure trove of memories has resurfaced—stories that reflect not just the superstar he was on screen, but the affectionate, humorous, and deeply grounded human being he was off it. Among them is a heartwarming anecdote once shared by his longtime friend Shatrughan Sinha, a story that captures Dharmendra’s endearing simplicity and quick wit.

A Nervous Young Actor and a Sea of People

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sinha spoke about the early days of his career, when he was set to shoot his first public song, Shor Mach Gaya Shor. The moment was supposed to mark a milestone, but for him, it sparked panic.

"There were thousands of people watching," he recalled. "I had never danced in front of a crowd like that. I didn't know what to do."

In that moment of doubt, there was only one person he thought could help, Dharmendra, the senior he looked up to like an elder brother.

Dharmendra's Classic, Cheeky Advice

Sinha rushed to Dharmendra and pleaded for guidance. "I asked him, 'How did you perform your own song Rafta Rafta? How did you manage it so confidently?'"

Dharmendra's response was pure gold, simple, honest, and laced with his trademark humour. "He told me, 'Just do what I did.' When I asked him what that was, he said, 'Bas thoda sa pee lena (Just drink a little).'"

Both actors burst into laughter, and the moment instantly dissolved Sinha’s nervousness. Looking back today, the anecdote paints a warm picture of Dharmendra’s ability to comfort others effortlessly, with humour, heart, and humility.

A Bond Forged Through Films and Friendship

Their friendship only grew stronger with time. The two starred together in several films, from Pyar Hi Pyar to Blackmail and Zalzala. Even years later, Sinha made a cameo appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, keeping alive a connection that stretched across decades.

Their bond was rooted in respect, affection, and a shared sense of mischief that fans often saw glimpses of.

A Farewell That Hurts, Memories That Stay

Dharmendra passed away on Monday (Novemer 24), just days shy of his 90th birthday, leaving the Hindi film industry and millions of fans in grief. In the last week, his family—Sunny, Bobby, Esha, and Hema Malini—remained by his side as concerns over his health grew.