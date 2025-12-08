- Home
Dharmendra is no longer with us. But he has left behind a legacy of more than 300 films. Among them is a film that had the most remakes, 12 in total. On Dharamji's 90th birthday, learn about this film and all its remakes
Which is Dharmendra's film that has the most remakes?
We're talking about the 1972 film 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar were the leads, with Hema Malini in a double role. This blockbuster led to 12 remakes. Let's look at them...
Remake of 'Seeta Aur Geeta' made in Telugu
The Telugu remake of 'Seeta Aur Geeta' was titled 'Ganga Manga'. Released in 1973, Vanisri played the double role. Directed by Tapi Chanakya, it also starred Krishna and Sobhan Babu.
Remake of 'Seeta Aur Geeta' came out in Tamil
In 1974, Tapi Chanakya also directed the Tamil remake 'Vani Rani', with Vanisri again in the double role. The lead heroes were Sivaji Ganesan and R. Muthuraman.
Remake of 'Seeta Aur Geeta' made in Hindi as 'Geeta Mera Naam'
The first Hindi remake of 'Seeta Aur Geeta' was 'Geeta Mera Naam' in 1974. Sadhana played the double role, with Sunil Dutt and Feroz Khan as the lead heroes. Sadhana also directed the film.
Sridevi played Hema Malini's double role in 'ChaalBaaz'
In 1989, director Pankaj Parashar brought 'ChaalBaaz' with Sridevi in the lead. The film starred Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth as heroes. It was an adaptation of 'Seeta Aur Geeta'.
Kajol starrer 'Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi' was inspired by 'Seeta Aur Geeta'
The 2001 release 'Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi' was inspired by 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. Kajol played the double role in this film, which was directed by Rahul Rawail.
Remakes of 'Seeta Aur Geeta' made with male characters
Many Bollywood films were inspired by 'Seeta Aur Geeta' with male double roles, like 'Jaise Ko Taisa' (1973) with Jeetendra, 'Kishen Kanhaiya' (1990) with Anil Kapoor, and 'Judwaa' (1997) with Salman Khan.
Remakes of 'Seeta Aur Geeta' were also made abroad
'Seeta Aur Geeta' also inspired international films. This includes the 1987 Pakistani Punjabi film 'Dulari' and a Russian film 'Za Zamena!'. An unauthorized remake was also reportedly made in Bangladesh.
A show inspired by 'Seeta Aur Geeta' was also made for TV
In 2009, the Star Plus show 'Seeta Aur Geeta' was a remake of the film. Created by Sunil Bohra, it starred Anjori Alagh in the double role, with Gaurav Dixit and Cezanne Khan as the leads.
