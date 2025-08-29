Devara to Ulajh: A Look at Janhvi Kapoor's Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films in India
Jhanvi Kapoor's highest-grossing films: With 'Param Sundari' hitting theaters, let's look at Janhvi Kapoor's top 5 highest-grossing films in India.
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : instagram
Ulajh
The 2024 spy thriller Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, starred Janhvi Kapoor alongside Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adil Hussain. Despite being made on a budget of ₹35 crores, the film managed to collect only ₹8.30 crores net in India, ultimately turning out to be a box office disaster.
25
Image Credit : instagram
Roohi
The 2021 horror-comedy 'Roohi' featured Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma. Directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Maddock Films, the 35 crore budget film earned a net 23.25 crores, flopping at the box office.
35
Image Credit : instagram
Mr. and Mrs. Mahi
'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', a 2024 sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma, starred Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Produced by Judge Studios and Dharma Productions, the 40 crore film performed moderately, netting 36.28 crores in India.
45
Image Credit : instagram
Dhadak
Janhvi Kapoor debuted with the 2018 romantic film 'Dhadak', directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. Starring Ishaan Khatter, the film earned a net 74.19 crores in India.
55
Image Credit : instagram
Devara
Janhvi Kapoor's South debut, 'Devara' (2024), an action thriller directed by Koratala Siva, co-starred Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan. With a 300 crore budget, it netted 292.03 crores in India.
Related Stories