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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low-Pressure System To Bring Heavy Rains, Telugu States On Alert
Despite scorching summer, the Telugu states are battered by heavy rains. The weather department is warning that the scattered showers we're seeing now could get much heavier in the next two or three days, causing major disruptions.
Heavy rains in Telugu states..
Rains in Andhra Pradesh..
Lightning danger in these areas...
Rains in Telangana...
1200 यूटीसी पर आधारित तेलंगाना का 7-दिवसीय पूर्वानुमान (रात) और शाम का अनुमान 2030 बजे IST पर जारी किया गया /7-day forecast(NIGHT) and Evening Inference of TELANGANA based on 1200 UTC issued at 2030 hours IST Dated :06-05-2026 pic.twitter.com/T4mBJ8UWF2
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) May 6, 2026
Today's Hyderabad weather....
Today's Hyderabad weather....
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