Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 7 Bollywood actresses with hottest bodies
Here's a list of 7 stunning Bollywood actresses who have amazing bodies.
Bollywood divas are known for having fit and stunning bodies. Be it red carpet looks or casual daytime events, they flaunt their fit bodies and make us all envy. Here are 7 Bollywood actresses who have stunning bodies.
<strong>Disha Patani</strong> Disha Patani is known for flaunting her sexy body each time she wears a bikini. Her Instagram is filled
Disha Patani
Disha Patani is known for flaunting her sexy body each time she wears a bikini. Her Instagram is filled with her stunning pictures, showing that fit body
<strong>Priyanka Chopra</strong> Priyanka Chopra is currently at the top of her game as she is making India proud internationally.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is currently at the top of her game as she is making India proud internationally. The actress has one of the sexiest and gorgeous bodies in the industry.
<strong>Deepika Padukone</strong> We all remember the stunning red bikini look of Deepika Padukone from Cocktail.
Deepika Padukone
We all remember the stunning red bikini look of Deepika Padukone from Cocktail. Since then we are in awe of her toned figure, long legs and perfect posture.
<strong>Malaika Arora</strong> How can we forget to mention Malaika Arora? She is a fitness enthusiast and often encourages her fans
Malaika Arora
How can we forget to mention Malaika Arora? She is a fitness enthusiast and often encourages her fans to follow the path of fitness to look sexy, toned and fit like her.
<strong>Alia Bhatt</strong>Bhatt, who was initially overweight, worked day and night to attain a stunning figure. She cut down on junk food
Alia Bhatt
Bhatt, who was initially overweight, worked day and night to attain a stunning figure. She cut down on junk food and did rigorous exercises to look fit and fabulous.
<strong>Katrina Kaif</strong> Is there anything Katrina cannot rock? Thanks to her fit body. She loves to indulge in workouts and gymming sessions
Katrina Kaif
Is there anything Katrina cannot rock? Thanks to her fit body. She loves to indulge in workouts and gymming sessions to attain toned abs and hot body.
<strong>Anushka Sharma</strong> Even after giving birth to her baby girl, Anushka Sharma has maintained her body perfectly.
Anushka Sharma
Even after giving birth to her baby girl, Anushka Sharma has maintained her body perfectly. She is an ardent believer of fitness, and we can make that out looking and adoring her super fit body.