Priyanka Chopra looks SEXY in bikini as she, Nick Jonas share pictures from France vacation

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have chosen a vacation in France to escape their demanding responsibilities.

On Instagram, Priyanka and Nick Jonas shared photos and videos from their trip. They are accompanied by their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the photographs Priyanka posted, she was sunbathing on a yacht with Nick. She also described the beach, the hotel where they stayed, and how they spent their time together.

Malti was also seen in various videos and photographs. In one clip, she was seen sitting on Priyanka's lap and messing with her hair. In another film, she sat on the yacht's deck and looked out at the azure waters. Priyanka also posed outside wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress and a cap. In another snap, Priyanka was seen smiling while Nick rested his feet on her chest.

Nick also shared several photos of himself, Priyanka, and Malti. Several photographs show the two posing for the camera while spending time outside. Nick and Priyanka embraced as they stood on a yacht. Another photo shows him cradling Malti in his arms.

Priyanka has finished filming her forthcoming thriller, The Bluff. The film, directed by Frank E Flowers, is set in the nineteenth-century Caribbean and stars Priyanka as a former female pirate struggling to protect her family. In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka is set to participate in Heads of State, which stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka began her career as a model, winning the Miss India World title in 2000 and later becoming Miss World 2000. She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy" and went on to appear in numerous successful films like "Fashion", "Kaminey", "7 Khoon Maaf", and "Barfi!".

Priyanka gained international recognition with her lead role in the American TV series "Quantico" (2015-2018). She later appeared in films like "Baywatch" (2017) and "Isn't It Romantic" (2019).

