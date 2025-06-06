- Home
A smashing entry for these star kids! Find out how much their debut films earned and their box office magic
| Published : Jun 06 2025, 09:09 AM
1 Min read
16
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's Student of the Year debut earned 109.1 crore.
26
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan's Student of the Year debut earned 109.1 crore.
36
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak debut earned 112.98 crore.
46
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak debut earned 112.98 crore.
56
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria's SOTY 2 debut earned nearly 100 crore.
66
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday's SOTY 2 debut earned nearly 100 crore.
