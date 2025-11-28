The 56th IFFI concluded with a star-studded finale. Ranveer Singh's energetic presence was a highlight, as he promoted his film 'Dhurandhar' and touched Rajinikanth's feet. Rajinikanth was specially felicitated for completing 50 years in cinema.

The 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded on Friday, with renowned dignitaries such as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, megastar Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh and Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty in attendance. IFFI's closing ceremony was a star-studded affair. The event featured spectacular dance and musical performances, engaging film discussions, and the presentation of awards. In no time, several memorable moments from the ceremony went viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh seeks Rajinikanth's blessings

Credits also go to Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for bringing his "Dhurandhar-filled" energy to the finale day. He not only promoted his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' at IFFI but also seized the opportunity to express his admiration for Rajinikanth. In a viral visual from the ceremony, Ranveer was captured touching Rajinikanth's feet and humbly seeking his blessings.

Rajinikanth felicitated for 50 years in cinema

Rajinikanth, who has completed 50 years in Indian cinema, was specially felicitated at the closing ceremony. The iconic star, who has captivated Indian audiences for half a century, expressed his gratitude to the Central Government for the honour. "When I look back, it feels as if time has flown, because I love cinema and acting. I would like to take a hundred births as an actor--as Rajinikanth. Thank you very much for your love and affection. This honour belongs to the entire film industry--producers, directors, technicians, distributors, exhibitors, and everyone else," said the legendary actor.

IFFI pays tribute to late film icons

The Indian film industry icons remembered the towering personalities who passed away this year, including Dharmendra, Kamini Kaushal, Sulakshana Pandit, Satish Shah, Piyush Pandey, Rishabh Tandon, Govardhan Asrani, Pankaj Dheer, Varinder Singh Ghuman, Zubeen Garg, Bal Karve, Jaswinder Bhalla, Jyoti Chandekar, Ratan Thiyam, B. Saroja Devi, Shefali Jariwala, Partho Ghosh, Vibhu Raghave, Shaji N. Karun, Manoj Kumar, Alok Chatterjee, Shyam Benegal and Zakir Hussain, for their invaluable contributions to Indian cinema. (ANI)