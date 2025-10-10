- Home
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone recently shared how motherhood with daughter Dua has deeply transformed her life, bringing new patience, social growth, and a fresh outlook on wellness and balance.
How Motherhood Changed Deepika’s Life and Routine
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently opened up about how life has changed since welcoming her first child, Dua, with husband Ranveer Singh in September 2024. In an interview, the new mom reflected on how motherhood has reshaped her personality and day-to-day routine, and why she believes it's the most meaningful role she’s ever played.
Motherhood Has Made Her More Patient and Social
While Deepika has always been known for her composed and grounded nature, she admits that becoming a mother has pushed her to develop even greater patience. The experience has also made her step outside her comfort zone, especially socially. Naturally introverted, she now finds herself engaging with other parents and participating in early childhood routines like playgroups and preschool activities. She describes the transformation as positive and deeply fulfilling, calling motherhood her most rewarding chapter yet.
A Balanced, Simple Approach to Wellness
A long-time advocate for mental health awareness, Deepika also spoke about how she maintains her emotional well-being, especially in the midst of major life changes. Her approach, however, is refreshingly simple. Instead of following high-end wellness trends, she focuses on the basics, good sleep, hydration, exercise, and home-cooked Indian meals. For Deepika, health isn’t about luxury treatments, but sustainable daily habits rooted in balance.
As a former athlete, she’s naturally inclined toward movement and discipline. She also shared that staying away from her phone and doing simple household chores helps her clear her mind and stay focused, not as an obsession, but as a mindful habit.
What’s Next for Deepika
Despite taking a step back from a few projects post-motherhood, Deepika continues to maintain a strong foothold in the industry. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and is now preparing for King, where she reunites with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.
As she balances a thriving career with motherhood, Deepika Padukone continues to evolve, embracing change with grace, authenticity, and a clear sense of purpose.