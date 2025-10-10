Image Credit : Instagram

A long-time advocate for mental health awareness, Deepika also spoke about how she maintains her emotional well-being, especially in the midst of major life changes. Her approach, however, is refreshingly simple. Instead of following high-end wellness trends, she focuses on the basics, good sleep, hydration, exercise, and home-cooked Indian meals. For Deepika, health isn’t about luxury treatments, but sustainable daily habits rooted in balance.

As a former athlete, she’s naturally inclined toward movement and discipline. She also shared that staying away from her phone and doing simple household chores helps her clear her mind and stay focused, not as an obsession, but as a mindful habit.