    Deepika Padukone’s hot pantsuit to Aayush Sharma’s bizarre jacket; this is what celebs wore on Saturday

    First Published Dec 4, 2021, 9:14 PM IST
    A host of celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif’s mother and sister, and others were spotted through the streets of Mumbai on Saturday. We take a look at which outfit worked for us and which did not.

    Deepika Padukone’s mauve pantsuit with a white crop top has won us over. The actress looked stunning in the attire but it was her confidence that was clearly reflected in her outfit. She has impressed us after her shabby appearance in a long hoody-type white Kurta.

    Vicky Kaushal never fails to impress with his look even if wears just the basics. And he did so on Saturday evening too when he was spotted outside his gym by the paps. The green t-shirt and black shorts get a green signal from us.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: THIS is the theme for Sangeet, Mehendi and marriage, reportedly

    Kartik Aaryan’s dapper suit look is worthy of melting the hearts of many of his female fan following. Snapped at the Delhi airport, Kartik wore a three-piece blue suit with a tie.

    Aayush Sharma needs a better dresser for sure. The ‘Antim’ actor wore a gaudy marble-effect black jacket over khaki coloured pant and shirt. The black sports shoes were also disappointing. To top that all, his blonde hair streaks matched the marble effect of his jacket. We wish we could unsee this look of his.

    Richa Chaddha’s checkered black dungaree is one of our favourite looks from the day. She paired it with a white t-shirt with her hair open. What did not work for us in the outfit was her red handbag which was a complete no-no.

    Raveena Tandon’s blue and white palazzo pants and top were quite fashionable. By the looks of it, her outfit appears to be of ‘tie and dye’, which also worked well for us. Overall, she gets good marks from us for her airport look.

    Isabelle Kaif’s floral dress is worth appreciating. Her choice of outfit looks so comfortable, and so are the sports shoes that she paired with her dress. Katrina Kaif’s sister, who could possibly be busy with the rumoured wedding talks, gets an A-plus from us for this look.

    Sussanne Khan keeps it simple with a sporty Nike dress and white shoes. She was sported at the airport with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.

    Katrina Kaif’s mother, Suzanne Turquotte, was spotted travelling with possibly a relative. The rumoured bride-to-be’s mother wore a heavyly printed floral top that did not go well with us. Unlike her daughter Isabelle, Suzanne has left us disappointed today.

    Sara Ali Khan looked ‘Chaka Chak’ in her white suit and pink leheriya dupatta. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actress was seen at Delhi airport on Saturday.

    ALSO READ: Did Sara Ali Khan defend bodyguard after making him apologise to a pap?

