    Did Sara Ali Khan defend bodyguard after making him apologise to a pap?

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is known for her movies and kind nature. Did she defend her bodyguard who had misbehaved after he pushed a pap? Here's what we know.

    Did Sara Ali Khan defend bodyguard after making him apologise to a pap?
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 4:33 PM IST
    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is not just famous for her movies but also for her kind nature. She is often seen greeting her fans kindly, and her recent clip proves the same. The Kedarnath diva will be next seen in Atrangi Re. Lately, she was spotted by the paparazzi. In the clip, she could be seen asking about who fell down due to her security guard.

     Sara was seen asking her bodyguard to apologise and say sorry to the person whom he had pushed. She had also said sorry because of her bodyguard's misbehaviour. Seeing the kind gesture, fans started praising the diva. They had written that she was very well brought up by Amrita Singh. Another fan also wrote that she has been sweet and kind, while the third wrote that her gesture was lovely. 

    Now it is being reported that she was heard defending her bodyguard and saying that, "Mujhe pata hai, unka galti ho hi nahi sakta. Unn logon ne kisi ko laya tha, jinhone aapko dhakka diya, isliye mujhe bura laga. Inki galti nahi hai, mujhe pata hai, yeh kabhi nahi karenge aisa.”

    On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The latest song from the film was released on Youtube, where she can be seen dancing in a red-green saree and is looking sultry. Also read :Atrangi Re new poster: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush 'celebrate love'

    Previously, in an interview with Indian Express, the diva had spoken about Akshay Kumar. She had said that Akshay sir is one of the biggest stars in our country today; even then, he is such a humble and fun-loving person who gets such joyful energy on set. She also said that she is so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him. Talking about her co-actor Dhanush, she said that he is an institution, a National Award-winning actor. Also read: Atrangi Re Song: Sara Ali Khan does a ‘Chaka Chak’ dance at Dhanush’s engagement
     

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 4:33 PM IST
