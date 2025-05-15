Deepika Padukone charged THIS whopping amount for movie with Prabhas
After embracing motherhood, Deepika Padukone returns to the silver screen with a bang, commanding a staggering Rs 20 crore for Prabhas's 'Spirit'. This makes her the highest-paid actress in the Indian film industry
| Published : May 15 2025, 10:58 AM
1 Min read
Deepika Padukone makes a grand re-entry into films, setting a new record as the highest-paid actress.
Sources reveal Deepika's Rs 20 crore remuneration for 'Spirit', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas.
After 'King' with Shahrukh Khan, Deepika is likely to join the 'Spirit' team. The film is anticipated to release in 2027.
Deepika Padukone is now more selective with her roles, accepting only those she truly connects with.
Having established herself, Deepika now chooses projects based on her preference, currently working with Shahrukh Khan and Prabhas.
