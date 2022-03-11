Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone's 5 hot pictures from international magazine; actress shows off her 'sex appeal'

    First Published Mar 11, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone graces the cover for a leading international magazine; recounts her journey so far!

    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's latest pictures are going viral where she is see posing for a leading international magazine, Allure’s April issue. Deepika has again showed that she is the number one.
     

    In her latest pictures Deepika is seen flaunting her fit body and oozing out sex appeal thought her looks.
     

    Like any other Hollywood actresses, Deepika has taken the glossy by storm. Previously she launched her production house, and now she is venturing into skincare. She will launch her own line. 
     

    Deepika's skincare brand will have five products include a cleanser, toner, moisturizer, eye cream, and SPF. She tells Allure that all of the products will “marry what we call a global ingredient with an Indian ingredient and bring the best of both together.”
     

    Sharing the pictures, Deepika said, “From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution.” 
     

    The actress took to her social media handle and shared a cover picture of a famous international beauty magazine featuring her glamorous looks. Deepika donned several different looks for the shoot in the images, including a shimmery yellow co-ord set, pant-suit, bodycon dress, and a stunning blue shirt with a shimmery skirt. 
     

