Deepika Padukone's 5 hot pictures from international magazine; actress shows off her 'sex appeal'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone graces the cover for a leading international magazine; recounts her journey so far!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's latest pictures are going viral where she is see posing for a leading international magazine, Allure’s April issue. Deepika has again showed that she is the number one.



In her latest pictures Deepika is seen flaunting her fit body and oozing out sex appeal thought her looks.



Like any other Hollywood actresses, Deepika has taken the glossy by storm. Previously she launched her production house, and now she is venturing into skincare. She will launch her own line.



Deepika's skincare brand will have five products include a cleanser, toner, moisturizer, eye cream, and SPF. She tells Allure that all of the products will “marry what we call a global ingredient with an Indian ingredient and bring the best of both together.”



Sharing the pictures, Deepika said, “From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution.”

