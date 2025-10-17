- Home
De De Pyaar De 2 Cast Education Background Revealed: Know Ajay Devgn to R Madhavan to Rakul Preet and more
Ajay Devgn's rom-com 'De De Pyaar De 2' is set to hit theaters on November 14. Many celebs will be seen in lead roles alongside Ajay Devgn. So, let's find out about the educational qualifications of the film's stars.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh plays a key role in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. She did her schooling at Army Public School in Delhi and later earned an honors degree in Maths from Delhi University.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn is playing the lead actor in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. He completed his schooling at Silver Beach High School in Mumbai and then graduated from Mithibai College.
Gautami Kapoor
Gautami Kapoor is seen as R Madhavan's wife in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. She did her schooling at Queen Mary School and college at Ruia College, both in Mumbai.
R Madhavan
R. Madhavan finished his schooling at DBMS English School in Jamshedpur. He then got a BSc in Electronics Engineering and also earned a master's in public speaking.
Meezaan Jafri
After school, Meezaan Jafri studied business at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania. He then took a course in film direction and editing at the NY School of Visual Arts.
Javed Jaffrey
Javed Jaffrey is seen in an important role in the film. He has completed his schooling. However, there isn't much information available about his graduation.