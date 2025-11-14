Bollywood celebs caught in Dawood's drug trap! Big names under investigation!
In the Rs 252 crore mephedrone smuggling case, Mohammed Salim Shaikh, linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, has been arrested. The investigation has revealed shocking details about secret drug parties attended by Bollywood and political figures.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Political bigwigs caught in the drug net
New info on a drug ring tied to Dawood Ibrahim's gang has surfaced. The arrest of a key suspect in a ₹252 crore mephedrone case has linked many big names to the investigation.
Image Credit : our own
Arrest of key suspect – Explosive details in investigation
Shaikh, 31, a close aide of Dawood's associate Salim Dola, was deported from Dubai. He detailed secret drug parties in India, Dubai, and Thailand during his interrogation.
Image Credit : our own
Crime Branch remand note links celebrities
Police records show Shaikh named celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and others. The remand note states that many attended lavish drug parties, with some involved in organising them.
