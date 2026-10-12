2 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Made her acting debut with an RGV film

Dakkshi Guttikonda shares a close professional bond with Ram Gopal Varma. She introduced herself to the audience with his movie Coronavirus. She tried hard to grab opportunities in Telugu cinema and make a mark. She did not get massive fame like top heroines initially. She now got a big platform like Bigg Boss to show her real self. Dakkshi revealed in an interview that she faced bitter casting couch experiences while looking for offers. She also spoke about her glamour show. People usually say Telugu actresses avoid skin show. Dakkshi does glamour photoshoots just to prove she can pull off glamorous roles if the movie demands it.