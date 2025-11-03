Image Credit : Social Media

The award recognised Allu Arjun's exceptional performance in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', the sequel to his 2021 smash 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The festival organisers tweeted, "Congratulations to Allu Arjun for this prestigious recognition, celebrating his exceptional range and cinematic impact" (sic).

Following the announcement, Allu Arjun sent a heartfelt message on social media to convey his gratitude. "I'm grateful to the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards for this fantastic distinction. Truly humbled. Congratulations to everyone of this year's category winners. "A heartfelt thank you to my audience for your ongoing love and support — I humbly dedicate this award to my fans (sic)."