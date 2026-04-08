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Dacoit Review: HIT or Miss? Is Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's Film Worth Your Time? Read THIS
Adivi Sesh is back with his new film 'Dacoit', starring Mrunal Thakur. The first review is out, and while everything seems good, there's a big catch. What's the main challenge for this film?
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Adivi Sesh is back with 'Dacoit'
Adivi Sesh is known for his gripping thrillers and has a string of hits. He is very selective about his projects and is now back with 'Dacoit'. Shaniyal Deo has directed the film, which stars Mrunal Thakur as the heroine. Bollywood director-actor Anurag Kashyap plays a key role, alongside Prakash Raj and Sunil. Supriya Yarlagadda is producing the film under the Annapurna Studios banner, with Sunil Narang presenting it. The movie is set to release on the 10th of this month.
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Dacoit Censor Review
The first reports for 'Dacoit' are now coming in from people who have seen it. The film has completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. Its runtime is about two hours and thirty minutes (150 mins). Reports suggest the movie is a full-on action-packed and emotional ride. Adivi Sesh mentioned that while it's an action thriller, the love story will really connect with the audience, who will be surprised by the action within the romance.
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Dacoit Movie First Review
According to the first review, the film's interval block is fantastic. A major twist just before the climax is said to be a game-changer. Insiders say the teaser and trailer only showed a small glimpse, and the movie has many surprises. The screenplay is reportedly very gripping, with the mix of heavy-duty action and strong emotions being a major highlight. The story revolves around love, betrayal, and revenge, with mind-blowing visuals and solid technical work.
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This is the story of Dacoit movie
The story is set against the backdrop of Hindupuram during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hero is forced to commit robberies to pay his sister's massive hospital bills. The film focuses on the family's struggles during the pandemic and the hero's fight against the hospital mafia. His battle for his sister and his love is said to be the main highlight. While the story and screenplay are reportedly very gripping, the film is facing a major problem: low buzz. The promotional content hasn't created much excitement, and the emotional connect seems to be missing for the audience so far. This is its biggest minus point, and the film will have to prove its worth only after it hits theatres.
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