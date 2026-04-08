4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

This is the story of Dacoit movie

The story is set against the backdrop of Hindupuram during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hero is forced to commit robberies to pay his sister's massive hospital bills. The film focuses on the family's struggles during the pandemic and the hero's fight against the hospital mafia. His battle for his sister and his love is said to be the main highlight. While the story and screenplay are reportedly very gripping, the film is facing a major problem: low buzz. The promotional content hasn't created much excitement, and the emotional connect seems to be missing for the audience so far. This is its biggest minus point, and the film will have to prove its worth only after it hits theatres.