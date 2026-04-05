Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has praised the trailer of 'Dacoit,' starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. He called it a 'solid setup' and lauded Sesh's growth as an actor from his film 'Major' to this new romantic-action-thriller.

Mahesh Babu Praises 'Dacoit' Trailer

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all praise for the trailer of actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film 'Dacoit,' calling it a "solid setup" of what's to come. The trailer for the romantic-action-thriller was unveiled on Saturday, April 4, with many fans sharing positive reactions. Among them was Mahesh Babu, who shared the trailer on social media and appreciated Adivi Sesh's journey as an actor.

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Taking to his X account, Mahesh Babu shared the trailer along with a note praising it and Sesh's growth. "From Major to #Dacoit... great to see you push further Sesh... The Trailer is a solid setup for what's to come. Wishing you and team the very best..," he wrote. From Major to #Dacoit… great to see you push further Sesh… The Trailer is a solid setup for what’s to come. Wishing you and team the very best..👍🏻👍🏻@AdiviSesh @mrunal0801 @anuragkashyap72 @Deonidas #SupriyaYarlagadda @AnnapurnaStdios pic.twitter.com/6Hu9OpfzlD — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 4, 2026

About The Film 'Dacoit'

The trailer showcases a gripping story of two dacoits, featuring a layered backstory, action sequences, and an evolving relationship between the characters. The Telugu version of the trailer was unveiled at an event in Hyderabad.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2026. It was earlier scheduled for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly decided to shift the date as other big films, including 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' were also planned for the same day.

Adivi Sesh's Last Outing

Adivi Sesh was last seen in 'HIT: The Second Case (2022),' directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film followed the story of police officer Krishna Dev, also known as KD, who investigates a series of crimes involving female victims as part of the HIT unit in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)