Filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Subhash Ghai congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his historic milestone. They praised his leadership, vision, and the unprecedented transformation witnessed across India over the past decade.

Bollywood Celebrities Hail PM Modi's Leadership

Filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Subhash Ghai extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the historic milestone of his becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India, praising his leadership, vision and the transformation witnessed across the country over the past decade.

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Speaking to ANI, Madhur Bhandarkar said he has admired PM Modi's leadership since his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and highlighted the changes witnessed in India since 2014. "I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister, Honorable Prime Minister Modi ji. I have always been a huge fan of him for many years, ever since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat," Bhandarkar said.

He credited PM Modi for driving development across sectors and enhancing India's image globally. "The transformation we have witnessed since 2014, particularly over the last 12 years through development, education and various other initiatives across India, is remarkable. Whenever we travel abroad, we encounter immense appreciation for India. Modiji is a beloved Prime Minister, admired by everyone. The extent of transformation achieved in these years is truly commendable," he added.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai also congratulated the Prime Minister and reflected on India's journey since Independence, saying the changes witnessed under PM Modi's leadership have been unprecedented. "I was born before India's Independence, so I know my 80-year relationship with India very well. I know India. In my childhood, there was our Nehru Chacha. At that time, there were many challenges; the country had just gained Independence and was yet to discover itself," Ghai said.

He noted that successive leaders faced different challenges but felt that by 2014, the country was grappling with growing inequalities and uncertainty. "I believe that by 2014, the situation had deteriorated so much that there was a strange unrest in our country. The rich were getting richer and the poor were getting poorer. But after Modi ji's arrival and the arrival of this government, the changes we have seen are astonishing. This can only happen when there is a strong, well-formed and hardworking leader like Modi ji," he said.

Ghai praised PM Modi's communication skills, understanding of the people, vision for India and use of technology. "The qualities I see in Modi ji, as a writer and director, are his communication skills, his understanding of the people, India's vision, the transformation he wants to bring, changes in our national character and the effective use of technology, which he has done better than anyone else," he said.

"India is very fortunate to be under Modi ji's leadership because the competence, fame, confidence and trust that has been built among the people is something I have never seen before. To develop this India, at this moment, it seems difficult to find anyone else who can provide such service," he added.

Describing the milestone as a major achievement, Ghai expressed hope that PM Modi would continue working towards his vision for the country. "This is a huge success, and it is our sincere wish that he lives for ages and fulfills the dream he has for India. We offer our full support," he added.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh also described the occasion as a historic moment and credited Modi's rise from a party worker to the nation's leader."4399, this is not just a number, it's history that Modi ji has created. A small party worker who reached such heights that he became the 'Pradhan Sevak' of the country, not just a Minister," he said.

Expressing hope that PM Modi continues to lead the country for years to come, Vindu added, "As long as Modi ji is healthy, and his mind and body are functioning at this speed, he should continue to lead this country. We are very happy. Ever since we were born, we have wanted a Prime Minister like this, especially when the whole world is in turmoil and facing troubles. India is saved because we have such a leader."

"People are very sensible; they know who is working with a true heart. It is very difficult to completely eliminate corruption and such things from this country, but the true direction you have shown to this nation and the respect you have earned for all of us is commendable. We respect you, we salute you. Jai Hind, Jai Modi ji," he added.

Paresh Rawal expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister's leadership and vision."This is our country's good fortune that we have him as Prime Minister. It is God's will. I believe that this is God's special blessing for our country. For our citizens. In his leadership, There will be progress. He is man of progressive mind. There will be progress in the coming days as well," Rawal said.

Political Leaders Praise Transformative Tenure

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday described the Prime Minister's 12 years in leadership as a "golden chapter" in India's journey of development, self-reliance and growing global influence.

In a post on X, Dhami congratulated PM Modi and said the period had been dedicated to service, good governance and public welfare.He stated that India had achieved several historic milestones during the past decade, highlighting progress in welfare schemes, infrastructure development, digital transformation, women's empowerment, national security and the country's expanding global stature.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also said that PM Modi's leadership had accelerated the vision of a developed India and strengthened the nation's commitment towards achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat." Referring to developments in Uttarakhand, Dhami pointed to improvements in road connectivity, healthcare access, investment promotion, employment generation and the revival of religious and cultural centres.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday emphasised the "transformative" impact of the past 12 years on the nation's trajectory. Speaking to reporters, Scindia highlighted the economic strides made under PM Modi's leadership, pointing to significant growth figures and global integration. "On this day, PM Modi has established himself as the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India... India's domestic production rate has reached an average of 7% over the past 12 years, on the basis of which an unprecedented transformation has also occurred. This 12-year tenure will take India's direction, India's position, and India's prominence on the global stage to new heights," he said.

BJP MP Ashok Chavan also hailed PM Modi's leadership in the last 12 years.He said, "Prime Minister Modi has done excellent work during his tenure. He will continue to work in the same manner ahead... In all the states where elections were held, the BJP has won under Prime Minister Modi's leadership... The country's name has been elevated. We extend our very best wishes to him."

A Historic Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to create history by becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. On June 10, PM Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served 4,398 days after the first general election. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)