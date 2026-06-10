'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' actors reflected on portraying an unspoken chapter of the 26/11 attacks. The film aims to show a positive side, focusing on the large number of people saved and the undefeated human spirit at its core.

'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' actors Smita Tambe, Girija Oak and Esha Dey reflected on the profound responsibility of bringing to light one of the untold stories of courage from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cast on Portraying an 'Unspoken Chapter' of 26/11

Speaking to the media at the screening of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', Girija Oak shared, "Our film brings one of the most unspoken chapters of the 26/11 attacks. There are a lot of bad memories in people's minds about the attack, and we hope to show a positive side through our film. At the time when there was a major death toll, there was also a large number of people saved. This film has a human spirit at the core which cannot be defeated."

Girija also spoke about working with Kangana Ranaut and added, "It was a lovely experience. She is a team player. Not just as an actor but also as a producer, she did a great job."

Actor Esha Dey shared, "We are trying to share a good story. We bring to the fore the untold story of those simple women who emerged as heroes. Anyone can push their limits to become a hero."

Actor Smita Tambe, who also portrays the character of a nurse in 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', said, "The film focuses on the life of every woman, every nurse who has effortlessly fulfilled all her duties, including looking after her family and prioritising service toward society.

Political Leaders Hail Kangana Ranaut and the Film's Message

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who was also present at the screening, hailed Kangana Ranaut for leading the film's narrative. "I would like to thank Kangana Ranaut for bringing to light the events from 26/11. People don't know the real heroes, and their stories are still untouched - something which the film presents to the audience. The film gives an opportunity to the nation, to the youth to learn more about these stories," the Union Minister told the media.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj congratulated Kangana Ranaut for presenting a film about unsung heroes. "I congratulate my friend Kangana for delivering a good message to society through her films. She not only brings entertainment but also leaves a positive influence on the youth.

About 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

Several distinguished guests were present at the screening of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' on Tuesday evening. Lead star Kangana Ranaut, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, were also in attendance.

Headlined by Kangana, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during one of India's darkest chapters.

'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. (ANI)