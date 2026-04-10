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Dacoit Box Office Collection: How Much Did Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh's Film Earn on Day 1?
Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh's new movie, 'Dacoit: A Love Story', finally hit theatres on Friday after many delays. The film released right in the middle of the 'Dhurandhar 2' wave.
Dacoit Day 1 Box Office Collection
Dacoit Day 1 Box Office Collection
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' is currently ruling the box office, causing many filmmakers to shift their release dates. Despite this, 'Dacoit' released on Friday. According to sacnilk.com, Mrunal Thakur's film earned ₹1.98 crore by 5 PM on its first day, and this figure is expected to rise.
Dacoit Day 1 Box Office Collection
Dacoit Day 1 Box Office Collection
Dacoit Day 1 Box Office Collection
Dacoit Day 1 Box Office Collection
The story of 'Dacoit' revolves around Hari (Adivi Sesh) and Juliet (Mrunal Thakur). They are deeply in love, but Juliet's betrayal sends Hari to jail for 13 years. To get his revenge, Hari escapes from prison. He plans a robbery at a hospital and frames Juliet for it. The story is filled with many surprising twists and turns.
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