Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SRH owner Kavya Maran encourages the team to be proud of SRH's success this season, despite the loss finals

    First Published May 27, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

    SRH owner Kavya Maran urges the team to take pride in their performance in the IPL final, despite their loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Twitter

    Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran encourages the team to be proud of the IPL final effort, despite the loss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Kavya Maran bid a tearful farewell to Sunrisers fans, waving goodbye from the Chepauk stan after the end of the finals.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Twitter

    Throughout the IPL 2024 season, Kavya Maran the co-owner of SRH attended all of the games of her team and was delighted to see the success.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Following KKR's third IPL title win, Kavya Maran visited the SRH dressing room to congratulate the team.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Twitter

    Sunrisers Hyderabad had a record-breaking season, setting the highest-ever IPL total in the league stage.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Kavya Maran praised her team's (SRH), stating they redefined T20 cricket and received widespread acclaim.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Twitter

    Despite the loss, Kavya emphasized the team's achievement and urged them to take pride in their performance in the final.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Entertainment Lionel Messi surprises fans in Will Smith's instagram video (WATCH) osf

    Lionel Messi surprises fans in Will Smith’s instagram video (WATCH)

    cricket Yuvraj Singh sends legal notices to real estate firm over 'Inferior Quality Apartment' and Privacy Violations osf

    Yuvraj Singh sends legal notices to real estate firm over 'Inferior Quality Apartment' and Privacy Violations

    GOAT Thalapathy Vijay's film shooting in Puducherry creates panic RBA

    'GOAT': Thalapathy Vijay's film shooting in Puducherry creates panic; Here's why

    Meet Janhvi Kapoor beau Shikhar Pahariya's mother Smruti Shinde RBA

    Meet Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahariya's mother Smruti Shinde; actress shares her post on Instagram

    Dhadak 2': Karan Johar shares first look; Tripti Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi to star in sequel - WATCH ATG

    'Dhadak 2': Karan Johar shares first look; Tripti Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi to star in sequel - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Phil Foden: Top 15 performances for Manchester City osf

    Happy Birthday Phil Foden: Top 15 performances for Manchester City

    Iran enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 2015 accord limit, reveals IAEA report; now stands at 6,201.3 kgs snt

    Iran's enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 2015 accord limit, reveals IAEA report; now stands at 6,201.3 kgs

    cricket Mitchell Starc contemplates quitting ODIs to play more franchise cricket osf

    Mitchell Starc contemplates quitting ODIs to play more franchise cricket

    Deadline for team India head coach role application ends; BCCI, Gambhir remain mum snt

    Deadline for team India head coach role application ends; BCCI, Gambhir remain mum

    Cricket revival in the USA: Will T20 World Cup 2024 make inroads in baseball-dominant America snt

    Cricket's revival in the USA: Will T20 World Cup 2024 win hearts in baseball-loving America?

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon