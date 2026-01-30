- Home
Crew to Animal: Top 5 Most-Watched Movies on Netflix — Will Dhurandhar Break Records?
The blockbuster spy action drama Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has arrived on Netflix. As it trends on OTT, here’s a look at the top five most-watched Bollywood films on Netflix so far.
5. Crew (2024)
Views on Netflix: 28.8 million+
Starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, this film landed on Netflix on May 24, 2024, after its theatrical release on March 29, 2024.
4. Laapataa Ladies
Views on Netflix: 31.1 million
Directed by Kiran Rao, this film hit Netflix on April 26, 2024. It stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan.
3. Gangubai Kathiawadi
Views on Netflix: 31.14 million
Starring Alia Bhatt, this film also features Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it started streaming on Netflix on April 26, 2022.
2. Animal
Views on Netflix: 31.4 million
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. It landed on Netflix on January 26, 2024.
1. Jawan
Views on Netflix: 33.7 million
This Shah Rukh Khan starrer is directed by Atlee. The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. It began streaming on Netflix on November 2, 2023.
