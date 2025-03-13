Court REVIEW: Is Roshan, Priyadarshi's film worth your time and money? Read THIS now

Read Full Gallery

Nani produced the latest movie, `Court`. Starring Roshan, Priyadarshi, Sai Kumar, and Shivaji, the film is set to release on the 14th of this month. Premieres have already been screened. Let's find out how the movie is in the review.

Nani is not only acting in movies but also encouraging new talent by producing content-driven films. He introduced director Prasanth Varma to the industry with the movie `Awe`.

Story: Chandu (Roshan) dropped out of intermediate school. His father is a watchman, and his mother runs an iron shop. He quits his studies and does a different job every day.

Analysis: Many movies have come in the background of court room drama recently. It can be said that it has gained momentum since `Vakeel Saab`.

The story picks up from when Priyadarshi takes the case. Curiosity builds up as to what is going to happen next. The entire second half goes as a court room drama.

Actors: Roshan acted in the role of Chandu in the movie. It can be said that this boy, who is shining as a child artist, has almost been introduced as a hero with this movie.

Technically: The movie is technically good. Vijay Bulganin's music is good. He rocked with songs as well as RR. Camera work is good.

