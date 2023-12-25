Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt make first appearance with daughter Raha [PICTURES]

    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    Christmas in indeed happy this year at the Kapoor-Bhatt house. Raha made her first media appearance on the occasion of Christmas 2023 while attending the famous Kapoor Christmas Lunch. Check out her adorable pictures

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor stepped out of their house along with daughter Raha. Raha made her first media appearance

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir is basking in the glory of his latest release 'Animal' and Alia's last movie 'RRKPK' earned critical praise as well as box-office number

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Raha looked adorable as Ranbir carried her on his lap. She was seen wearing a white and peach frock. Those little red christmassy shoes were unmissable

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Alia adorned a red and lack floral short dress while Ranbir was dressed in a black ensemble over which he wore a grey jacket

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Raha's first media appearance went unmissable. She looked most adorable and comfortable sitting on her fathers lap

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    The Bhatt-Kapoor trio went off to Prithvi Theatre at Juhu to celebrate the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch

