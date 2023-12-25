Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt make first appearance with daughter Raha [PICTURES]
Christmas in indeed happy this year at the Kapoor-Bhatt house. Raha made her first media appearance on the occasion of Christmas 2023 while attending the famous Kapoor Christmas Lunch. Check out her adorable pictures
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor stepped out of their house along with daughter Raha. Raha made her first media appearance
Ranbir is basking in the glory of his latest release 'Animal' and Alia's last movie 'RRKPK' earned critical praise as well as box-office number
Raha looked adorable as Ranbir carried her on his lap. She was seen wearing a white and peach frock. Those little red christmassy shoes were unmissable
Alia adorned a red and lack floral short dress while Ranbir was dressed in a black ensemble over which he wore a grey jacket
Raha's first media appearance went unmissable. She looked most adorable and comfortable sitting on her fathers lap
The Bhatt-Kapoor trio went off to Prithvi Theatre at Juhu to celebrate the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch