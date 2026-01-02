Did Allu Ramalingaiah Shape Chiranjeevi’s Career? Actor Speaks on Fame and Family
Chiranjeevi, who entered the industry in 1978, dominated as a Megastar for nearly 4 decades. But who is responsible for Chiranjeevi becoming a Megastar? Find the answer in this story.
Chiranjeevi's Career
Megastar Chiranjeevi ruled the industry for over four decades. After entering the industry in 1978, he quickly became a busy artist, famous for his dance and fight scenes. He married Surekha.
Allu Ramalingaiah didn't give a push
Chiranjeevi denied that Allu Ramalingaiah's 'push' made him a star. He said Allu Ramalingaiah saw his talent and gave him blessings, not a career boost. He had no godfathers.
The audience loved him
I used every chance I got. Producers trusted me as I worked hard, danced well, and didn't make big demands. Most importantly, the audience wanted to see my movies, said Chiranjeevi.
The producer did not agree
My wedding to Surekha was set. I was busy shooting a film in Bombay. Allu Ramalingaiah and Aravind asked the producer, MS Reddy, for a week off for my wedding to his daughter.
After Allu Ramalingaiah's request...
MS Reddy refused, saying 'I won't send him. Postpone the wedding to May.' After Allu Ramalingaiah pleaded, he granted only four days off. That's how in demand I was, said Chiranjeevi.
